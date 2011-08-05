Motorola XT531 Fire announced for Europe

Motorola has unveiled a smoking new Android smartphone in the form of the Motorola XT531 Fire.

Billowing on to the scene with a 3.5-inch touchscreen, the handset will launch running "the latest version of Android", probably an iteration of Gingerbread (Android 2.3).

With an 800Mhz processor, the Fire isn't intended to set the high-end market alight, but it does come with dual cameras (5MP with flash on the back, VGA on the front) and 512MB of onboard memory (expandable via microSD).

Hello ambiguous Moto

Motorola tells us that this adds up to a phone that is "simply better", but fails to clarify what it is simply better than – we can only assume it means better than its last mid-range handset, the rather uninspiring Motorola Defy.

The company also claims that "typing text and email messages is faster and easier with the touch-screen keyboard" – which could mean anything from faster and easier than carving your correspondence in stone, to faster and easier than transmitting your messages via telepathy.

It also comes pre-loaded with social media apps, and Moto Switch which should help you keep your work and personal lives nice and separate.

The Motorola XT531 Fire will wing its way to Europe in autumn, and, although Motorola promises that it will be "affordable", a UK price is yet to be announced.

