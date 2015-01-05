LG's curved G Flex 2 smartphone bends its way into CES 2015 with a specs bump

LG is bending over backward to make the curved phone work

It's not just curved 4K TVs at CES 2015. LG has announced the LG G Flex 2 at its press conference today, showing that it isn't giving up on its novel-looking flexible phone.

It has the same basic concave shape, but this Android device sports a more meaningful size thanks to a 5.5 inch display. The original LG G Flex was a massive 6 inches.

It also has a significant specs bump in every way. First and foremost, the smaller screen is now Full HD 1080p and runs Android 5.0 Lollipop.

That's a major improvement over the first phone's 720p resolution that always seemed stretched and pixelated and made its debut with the now dated Android 4.4 Jelly Bean.

The LG G Flex is even more pixel dense with 403 pixels per inch now that it's 5.5 inches.

More specs

Beyond the high resolution curved display, the LG G Flex 2 has better internals and software. It's the first smartphone to come equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 810 processor.

It's a 64-bit Octa-core chip that runs speeds of up to 2.0GHz and has 2GB of DDR4 RAM backing it up. This alternative phone should be fast enough to compete with most flagship Android devices.

Self healing back returns

With 16GBs and and 32GBs of storage, you might max out the internal space, but there's now a microSD card slot. It goes up to 2TB if you can afford that size card.

Something new something old, LG is also sticking with the self healing back. The LG G Flex 2 can recover from small scratches with its X-Men like powers in 10 seconds now.

The LG G Flex 2 release date is set for late January, at least in Korea, LG's home territory. That's where carriers are easier to deal with, according to the company.

It comes pre-bent, unlike an iPhone 6

As LG continues to make deals with networks throughout the world, expect the Flex 2 to come out in additional locations, roughly during the first half of 2015.

The LG G Flex 2 price is another mystery, but it should cost about the same as the LG G3.

Update: AT&T announced it will carry the LG G Flex 2 in the US, though pricing and release date details are missing.