Make and sell your own porn

If you think you've missed your call to be a rich porn star, think again. A new website aims to make stars of us - it's an online market place for the public to make money from home-made adult content.

PixMeTV asks you to make a quick video, or snap some pictures of yourself, and upload it to the website. The more times people view your content, the more money you can make. According to the site, all you need is a camera phone or a camcorder.

To watch adult clips costs 69p each; a 'universal' clip, able to be viewed by anyone, costs 39p. Out of that, creators will get 10p and 5p respectively every time their clips are viewed. Payment is delivered through the site's own payment system, dubbed PixPay.

The creator boldly claims the site will do for adult entertainment what blogging did for journalism. 'Citizen pornography', to coin a phrase.

"We've created an environment that lets anyone with a videophone be the producer, the director, the star - and importantly the salesperson - of their own adult movie," said Ed Baker, director and creator of PixMeTV.

Members have their own MyShop page which they can access via their mobile phone, updating content and chatting to other members.

The site is insisting it's well moderated, and we found that to even have a look it demands an exact date of birth to verify your age - purely for research purposes, you understand.