Geeksphone announces high-end Firefox OS phone with Android too

There's some powerful, albeit nonsensical, imagery on the Revolution teaser site

Geeksphone said "Happy Thanksgiving" today with the announcement of a new, reportedly higher-end Firefox OS device, the Revolution.

There's a catch, though: the mysterious new smartphone isn't technically running Firefox OS.

According to CNET, the Geeksphone Revolution actually runs Boot2Gecko, an identical Mozilla OS with a different name, because the Firefox OS brand is apparently unavailable to telecoms companies not associated with specific carriers.

Regardless, the Revolution has one very interesting feature: the hardware is capable of running either B2G/Firefox OS or Android.

Split personality

Geeksphone said when customers order the Revolution they'll be able to choose whether they want Mozilla's OS or Android.

The Spanish company dealt in Android phones before throwing its support behind Firefox OS.

Besides that literally no details about the new hybrid phone are known, but Geeksphone's new teaser website at geeksphone.com/revolution teases "a creation with a powerful heart" (is that an amoeba? Nope, looks like a processor!) and recommends we "stay tuned."

(The meaning behind the site's prominent imagery of a very pregnant woman is not quite clear.)

"We are...confident that we will surprise everyone by its very high performance," Geeksphone co-founder Javier Aguera said in a statement. "And it's very competitively priced."

Join the Revolution

Despite the apparent restrictions, Geeksphone is fully behind Mozilla's web-powered OS initiatives. It was one of the earliest supporters of Firefox OS, releasing two phones, the Keon and the Peak, to developers earlier this year.

An upgraded Peak model, the Peak+, is also reportedly in the works, though customers who ordered the Peak+ already can switch to the Revolution at no additional cost. It sounds like the Revolution will drop first.

As CNET noted, the Norwegian company Telenor today launched another Firefox OS device, the Alcatel One Touch Fire, which will be available in regions including Serbia, Hungary, and Montenegro by Christmas.

No word yet on whether the low end One Touch Fire will hit the US or UK, but as always we'll keep an eye out.

Huawei, LG, ZTE, and Sony are also committed to Firefox OS to varying degrees.