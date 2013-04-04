BlackBerry pulls the plug on BBM Music

Though it feels like the service has barely had time to breathe, Blackberry has announced that it's calling it a day on its monthly music subscription app.

Anyone currently subscribed to BBM Music will be billed for April and then it all starts to come crumbling down. After that, you can tearfully delete the redundant app from the home screen.

You will, however, get a free 30 day trial of Rdio premium as a sort of breaking-up gift from BlackBerry.

We hardly knew ye

The idea of BBM Music was kind of cool. Users could have up to 50 offline tracks a month, but connecting with friends allowed you to access more songs for your playlists. It was truly gunning for the "social" side of music.

But theory and practice are often too different and it seems that the service just wasn't popular enough to take on the likes of Spotify and other music streaming contemporaries.

"BBM Music service will be discontinued as of June 2, 2013," reads the email sent by BlackBerry. "In May, as your BBM contacts stop using the service, songs in your playlists will begin to turn grey and will no longer be available"

However, BlackBerry advises users to begin transitioning from the service starting now, with dates subject to change. Time for one last blast of that "guilty pleasures" playlist?

Via Slashgear