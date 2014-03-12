All New HTC One processor, battery subjects of latest leak

The All New HTC One is coming into focus ahead of its suspected March 25 unveiling, and in addition to the unique dual cameras, we now have a better indication of its internal specs.

For example, the follow-up to last year's HTC One is supposed to boast a 2.3GHz Snapdragon 801 processor, according to a brochure obtained by GSM Arena.

That's a step up from the previously rumored Snapdragon 800 chip that was thought to be powering the device and can be found in the current LG G2 and Google Nexus 5 smartphones.

Also, beneath its expected 1080p 5-inch display, the New HTC One has been tipped to be packing a 2,600mAh capacity battery.

Leaked specs comparison

These New HTC One specs, if accurate, would be in line with its Android KitKat competition for 2014, including the Samsung Galaxy S5 and Sony Xperia Z2.

Both phones use a Snapdragon 801 system on a chip from Qualcomm, while the HTC One 2's 2,600mAh battery life is close to its rivals.

The Galaxy S5 includes a removable 2,800mAh li-ion battery capacity, while the Xperia Z2 crams in a non-removeable 3,200mAh battery.

It's unknown whether the New HTC is destined to have a removable battery, but that wasn't the case for its predecessor when it launched last year.

The final interesting detail from the brochure indicates that the HTC One for 2014 will include a nano SIM card and slot vs the typical micro SIM configuration.