OnePlus 7 Pro starts receiving OxygenOS 9.5.7 update with a ton of camera improvements

Launched just weeks back, OnePlus 7 Pro is now receiving a major update which improves the camera performance of the phone by a lot. The OxygenOS 9.5.7 update is rolling out to users in batches and should hit your phones soon.

At the time of launch, OnePlus had promised to release a camera update that was also provided to DxOMark for their lab tests. Subsequently, OnePlus 7 Pro was awarded a score of 111 which puts it just below Huawei's P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10, while it ties with the Honor 20 Pro. However, as we noted in our review of the OnePlus 7 Pro, the cameras definitely increase its versatility but aren't groundbreaking.

The new 9.5.7 build brings several improvements to the camera performance including fixes to contrast, colours, white balance, autofocus, saturation, noise and Nightscape mode. In addition, the update also optimizes gestures, fixes ambient display issues, brings improved audio quality and touch sensitivity.

Some users were also reporting about issues with the display such as phantom touchscreen taps and unresponsive areas on the screen. This update fixes those issues as well. Here's the full changelog of the update.

Camera

- Improved overall contrast and color performance

- Improved white balance consistency of triple camera

- Improved accuracy and stability of auto focusing

- Fixed issue of greenish tone in some low light scenes

- Fixed issue of noise in some HDR scenes

- Improved contrast and color saturation of ultra wide

- Improved clarity and noise reduction in low light scene of ultra wide

- Improved clarity and noise reduction of telephoto

- Improved clarity and color of Nightscape

- Improved brightness and clarity in extreme low light scene of Nightscape



- Optimized Double Tap to Wake

- Fixed issues with Ambient Display

- Improved the audio quality for voice calls from third-party apps

- Improved touch sensitivity for screen