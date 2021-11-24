OnePlus 10 Pro fresh leak reveals Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC, 120Hz refresh, and much more

Rumors on OnePlus’ next flagship, presumably the OnePlus 10 Pro have been making frequent rounds of the internet for quite some time now. Recently, a couple of leaks gave us a good look at its design and revealed a tentative launch time frame. However, insights around specifications were minimal, but for the fact that it could among the ones to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor.

The latest leak is now providing more details and filling up the gaps. According to a report from 91Mobiles in collaboration with the known tipster @OnLeaks, the OnePlus 10 Pro could feature a 6.7-inch QHD Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device could feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor and 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM coupled with 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

An underwhelming camera setup

On the camera front, the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to carry a triple rear camera setup, contrary to what another tipster had shared earlier. However, one thing seems to go in line as the new leak also mentions that the device is retaining the zoom capabilities of the OnePlus 9 Pro.

This means the device includes an 8MP telephoto lens offering 3.3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. Other camera sensors included in the pack are a 48MP primary snapper and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor.

Speaking of the front camera, we might see a 32MP snapper taking selfies. The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery capacity, but the fast-charging tech is unknown at the moment. However, a couple of weeks back we hears, the OnePlus 10 Pro could feature 125W fast-charging.

For comparison, the OnePlus 9 Pro was introduced with 65W wired fast-charging and 50W wireless fast-charging.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It might measure 163.2x73.6x8.7mm and feature a new camera module design.

As per the recent reports, the OnePlus might launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in China early next year and a wider international rollout will follow by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

