Nokia X6 price and specs leaked by retailer

The Nokia X6 is expected to be announced tomorrow (May 16), but a retailer has seemingly jumped the gun, as it’s posted the Chinese price of the phone, along with specs and pictures.

Suning is the retailer in question, and the details were spotted and shared on Weibo (a Chinese microblogging site) before the company realized its mistake, so we now know that the Nokia X6 will apparently cost 1,499 yuan (around $235/£175/AU$315), which is a low price given the rumored specs and design of the Nokia X6.

Those are reiterated in this advert, with images showing off the almost bezel-free screen complete with a notch (a first for Nokia).

A specs list mentions a 5.8-inch FHD+ screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio, a mid-range Snapdragon 636 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 3060mAh battery, a dual-lens 16MP and 5MP rear camera, a 16MP front-facing camera and AI skills.

Image 1 of 2 The Nokia X6 could be very affordable: Credit: Weibo / Suning Image 2 of 2 The phone looks to be packing mid-range specs. Credit: Weibo / Suning

Made for China?

The phone – which is called the Nokia X6 here, in case there was still any doubt as to the name – will also apparently run Android 8.1, and while not mentioned here we’ve also heard rumors of a 6GB model, which would presumably cost more if it exists.

Coming from a major Chinese retailer and just a day from the announcement it’s likely that all these details are accurate, but it’s worth bearing in mind that prices elsewhere won’t be a direct conversion of the Chinese price, so don’t be surprised if you have to pay more.

And that’s if the Nokia X6 even gets a global launch, as so far there’s only talk of it in China. However, given that other Nokia-branded handsets have been made widely available - including the Nokia 6 (2017), which initially was only announced for China – we wouldn’t be surprised if the Nokia X6 is available elsewhere too, and by the looks of things it could have a very compelling price.

Could a Nokia 9 also be on the way?

Via PocketNow and SlashLeaks