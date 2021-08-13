New Zealand vs Australia live stream: how to watch 2021 Bledisloe Cup free and from anywhere

The All Blacks took the Bledisloe Cup opener 33-25 last weekend, but there were many encouraging signs for the Wallabies. Kicking was ultimately the deciding factor as both sides went over four times each in a back-and-forth thriller. Read on as our guide explains how to watch a New Zealand vs Australia live stream for the Bledisloe Cup game from anywhere in the world - including for free in Australia.

Can Michael Hooper even things up in the 2021 Rugby Championship opener, or will Sam Whitelock clinch the Bledisloe Cup series with one to spare?

The Wallabies really should have snapped their 35-year Eden Park losing streak last weekend. Mistakes cost them throughout, but Richie Mounga's second half interception was a cruel blow, setting New Zealand on their way to victory against the run of play.

But Dave Rennie will be proud of his men, Tom Banks in particular, for sticking at it until the end. Can they even up the series, or will the All Blacks look more like their usual selves?

Today's clash also marks the first game of the 2021 Rugby Championship, restored to its four-team format after the Kiwis won last year's abridged Tri Nations tournament. So follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a New Zealand vs Australia live stream of the Bledisloe Cup wherever you are right now - starting with how to watch All Blacks vs Wallabies for FREE in Australia.

How to watch New Zealand vs Wallabies FREE in Australia

Aussie rugby fans can watch the New Zealand vs Wallabies game without paying a penny thanks to Channel 9 and, more specifically, 9Gem. Coverage starts at 4.30pm AEST, ahead of a 5.05pm kick-off. You can also fire up a Bledisloe Cup live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is completely free to use, too, and compatible with laptops, tablets, mobiles and an array of streaming services such as Apple TV, Chromecast, Fetch, PlayStation, Amazon Fire and smart TVs. 9Gem is showing all of the Wallabies' Rugby Championship games, which means they're all completely FREE to watch. However, die-hard rugby fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every single Rugby Championship match, including this one. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch an All Blacks vs Wallabies live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions below.

How to live stream New Zealand vs Australia from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch rugby from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Australia, just head to the 9Now site or app

Watch All Blacks vs Australia live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing the All Blacks vs Australia game in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 7.05pm NZST on Saturday evening. Coverage starts at 6.30pm. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the Bledisloe Cup game 2 via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. The service is showing every Rugby Championship match, and that of course includes the final Bledisloe Cup game. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia: live stream Bledisloe Cup in South Africa

Rugby fans looking to watch the New Zealand vs Australia game in South Africa can tune in via subscription service SuperSport, which is the place to watch every Rugby Championship game. Kick-off is set for 9.05am SAST on Saturday morning, with the build-up starting at 8.50am. And if you're away from your TV for this game, you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSport's coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to tune in from anywhere.

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia: live stream Bledisloe Cup in the UK

In the UK, live coverage of the New Zealand vs Australia game comes courtesy of Sky Sports, which is showing all of the Rugby Championship action. Coverage of this Bledisloe Cup game starts at 8am BST on Saturday morning, ahead of an 8.05am kick-off. Sky subscribers can watch on-the-go or stream on a range of devices with the provider's Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For rugby fans without Sky, the best alternative is the more flexible streaming option, Now TV, where you can buy a Sky Sports membership. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia: live stream Rugby Championship in the US

Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights to show the Bledisloe Cup game 2 in the US. You'll need to be up late though, with New Zealand vs Australia set to kick-off at 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT on Friday night/Saturday morning. FloRugby is the home of all of the Rugby Championship action, and a monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia: live stream Rugby Championship in Canada