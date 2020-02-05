MWC 2020: what to expect from the big mobile show

MWC 2020 – that's Mobile World Congress 2020, to give it its full name – runs from February 24-27, and it’s set to be the biggest mobile trade show this year, just as MWC 2019 was the biggest last year.

However, the show's scale is now in question as Coronavirus continues to disrupt movement and travel of the global population. MWC is already suffering knock-on affects, with LG completely pulling out of the show over concerns of the welfare of its staff, while Chinese firm ZTE has reportedly cancelled its press conference.

MWC 2020 will take place in Barcelona, Spain and we're expecting to see the introduction of a whole range of new devices from a variety of manufacturers. Originally, we had even expected to see the Samsung Galaxy S20, but now the company has confirmed other plans that we'll get into further below.

We're still anticipating seeing top-end devices such as the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Sony Xperia 2, so expect it to be one of the most exciting times of the year if you're looking to upgrade your phone.

Below you’ll find the expected activity from the major firms who will be at the show, plus the latest news and rumors of what else we may see in Barcelona.

MWC 2020 press conferences

These are the press conferences that phones companies have confirmed are happening, or that we'd expect to happen based on previous years' line-ups. We'll also detail what we've been told (or are expecting) will be launched.

TCL at MWC 2020

The TCL 10 5G at CES 2020 (Image credit: TechRadar)

TCL surprised us at CES 2020 in January by launching loads of smartphones – the TCL 10, 10 Pro and 10 5G, as well as the Alcatel 3L, 1S and 1B, so it's already had a busy year.

We know TCL is hosting a press conference at MWC 2020, at 6pm CET on February 22, and it's likely we'll hear about global release dates and pricing for these phones. It's also possible the company will launch more devices, but we wouldn't hold our breath on that front.

Honor at MWC 2020

Honor View 30 press images (Image credit: Honor)

We actually know quite a bit about Honor's MWC 2020 plans, thanks to the company itself. Honor is hosting an event on February 24 at 5:30pm CET.

The products launching there are set to be the Honor View 30 Pro, and Honor 9X Pro. The former is one of two phones that were launched in China at the end of 2019, and the latter is seemingly an upgraded version of the Honor 9X affordable phone which has been available globally since November 2019. All these phones are set to have global launches at MWC 2020, because they're already available in China.

HTC at MWC 2020

The HTC 5G Hub, launched at MWC 2019 (Image credit: HTC)

According to the MWC 2020 website, HTC is set to be an exhibitor, but this doesn't mean it'll have an actual press conference, and we haven't heard anything about an official event.

Since HTC has slowed down its smartphone output to a halt, if it does show off any tech it'll likely be a VR headset, or another 5G hub like it launched at MWC 2020.

Huawei at MWC 2020

The Huawei P30 Pro from 2019 (Image credit: Future)

Huawei is set to be a bit of a wildcard at MWC 2020 – while in 2019 it launched the Huawei P30 a month after the event, the Huawei ban means it might change its schedule a little or completely.

We could see Huawei announce its Huawei P40 series at the event, where it's sure to have journalists in attendance, but on the other hand it might launch no physical products, instead showing off its new operating system Harmony OS, which is pivotal in the company taking on Google and Android.

We don't have any word on an actual press conference yet, although we know the company is exhibiting at the event. That doesn't mean anything through, as it could be exhibiting its 5G infrastructure or IoT tech as much as actual products.

LG at MWC 2020

The LG V50 ThinQ, launched at MWC 2019 (Image credit: TechRadar)

We were hoping to see LG launch a new flagship smartphone in the form of the LG G9 at MWC 2020, but the South Korean firm has now officially pulled out of the show.

In a statement, it said "with the safety of its employees and general public foremost in mind, LG has decided to withdraw from exhibiting and participating in MWC 2020 later this month in Barcelona, Spain.

"This decision will prevent needlessly exposing hundreds of LG employees to international travel, which most health experts have advised."

Motorola at MWC 2020

The Moto G7 Plus, launched just before MWC 2019. (Image credit: Future)

Motorola is like Samsung in that, in 2019, it launched its new smartphones just before MWC that year. These were the G7 series, and while the Moto G8 Plus is already available to buy, the rest of the Moto G8 series could come at, or just before, MWC 2020.

It's also possible that Motorola's parent company, Lenovo, could share new products like wireless headphones or laptops, but for a mobile show we wouldn't expect the latter.

According to Android Headlines Motorola is set to throw its smartphone soiree on February 23 at 7pm CET, and according to the website that could bring with it the company's new flagship. There wasn't a press conference at MWC 2019 though.

Nokia at MWC 2020

The Nokia 9 PureView, (Image credit: Future)

Nokia is a reliable MWC phones company, as it almost always releases new phones for the event. In 2019 we saw the Nokia 9 PureView, and rumors suggest that phones is getting a successor; we'd also expect to see some new mid-range or affordable devices too.

The Nokia MWC event is slated for 4:30pm CET on February 23, so we could see the company's new slate of phones then.

OnePlus at MWC 2020

The OnePlus 5G phone from MWC 2019 (Image credit: Future)

It's unlikely (although not impossible) that OnePlus will have a press conference at MWC 2020. We haven't heard of one happening, and the company hasn't in the past.

Saying that, the company still could be exhibiting at the show itself; perhaps tech, although maybe not phones. In 2019 we saw the OnePlus 5G concept phone, which preceeded the launch of the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, so although we might not see the OnePlus 8, the company could show off some of the tech we see in the device.

Oppo at MWC 2020

The tech behind the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom was shown off at MWC 2019 (Image credit: Future)

Like OnePlus, Oppo uses MWC more to show off tech than to launch actual products itself. The company has gotten much more popular over the course of 2019, so this could change, but we haven't heard of any press conference so far.

In 2019 Oppo showed off its 10x hybrid zoom which later found its way to the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, and if the company doesn't launch an actual smartphone at MWC, we could still learn a bit more about the 2020 it has in store.

Realme at MWC 2020

The Realme X2 Pro (Image credit: TechRadar)

Realme isn't typically known as an MWC phone company, as its devices only became popular in the West in mid-2019, but MWC 2020 could be the first big event it graces. We haven't heard anything so far, though.

Some rumors point to Realme hosting a press conference, and possibly launching a new phone along with a 5G equivalent and maybe even a fitness tracker. We're not totally convinced just yet, although wouldn't mind being proven wrong.

Samsung at MWC 2020

(Image credit: Future)

In recent years Samsung has opted not to launch its new Galaxy S smartphone at MWC, instead hosting a special event for it in the weeks before, and we already expect the Galaxy S20 to be launched on February 11, two weeks before MWC 2020.

Saying that, Samsung is typically still an exhibitor, with a big stand on the show floor. This is where it shows off the new Galaxy S phones to fans (as the devices typically land in early March, after MWC, so most people haven't seen them in person yet). There are also often Galaxy A phones, from the company's affordable range, and we'd expect this to be shown off new for MWC 2020. Perhaps the A31 and A11 will be shown off there.

Sony at MWC 2020

(Image credit: TechRadar)

We've already heard that Sony is hosting a press conference at MWC 2020, on Monday 24th at 8:30am CET (early!).

We're expecting to see the Sony Xperia 2 and perhaps a mid-range device or two, similar to MWC 2019 which saw the Xperia 1, 10 and 10 Plus. Don't expect any PS5 news though!

Vivo at MWC 2020

(Image credit: Future)

Vivo doesn't always use MWC to show off new phones, instead letting us see concept phones that boast tech which gradually makes its way into phones over the coming years.

This is what happened in 2019, when the company showed off the Vivo Apex Concept with a pop-up camera and an in-screen fingerprint sensor that let you press anywhere on the lower half of the screen to unlock. We'd expect something similar in 2020, rather than a traditional phone launch.

Xiaomi at MWC 2020

The Xiaomi Mi 9, which launched at MWC 2019 (Image credit: Future)

After launching in the UK in late 2018, Xiaomi held a MWC 2019 press conference showing off the Mi 9. We're expecting to hear about the Xiaomi Mi 10 (as well as perhaps a Pro version) at MWC 2020, based off that precedent and also some rumors suggesting as such.

Saying that, the company hasn't confirmed anything so far, so it's all rumor and speculation at the moment. Since Xiaomi has been pushing hard at western markets over 2019, we'd expect this new Mi phone and perhaps even a new Redmi device too.

ZTE at MWC 2020

ZTE has plans to show off its latest 5G developments, but the Chinese firm has reportedly cancelled its press conference in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

However, in a statement, ZTE has confirmed that it "will participate in MWC 2020 Barcelona as planned, showcasing comprehensive 5G end-to-end solutions and a wide variety of 5G devices."

In fact, it will launch a new 5G ZTE Axon smartphone at the show, as well as new mid range handset from its Blade series.

What we hope to see at MWC 2020

These are the smartphones we want to see, expect to see, or have been told we will see, at MWC 2020. They include foldables, premium smartphones, and budget devices too.

While in many cases we've highlighted specific phones, in other cases we've covered a whole manufacturer under a single heading, as we're not sure in all cases exactly what devices will be unveiled.

Something unclear from Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (Image credit: TechRadar)

This is the big talking point at the moment, and it looks almost certain we'll see the Samsung Galaxy S11 before MWC 2020.

Samsung always unveils its new Galaxy S range near the beginning of the year and while it sometimes uses MWC as the venue, it won't be doing that in 2020 for the S11.

Instead, Samsung is hosting its own event in San Francisco a couple of weeks before on Tuesday, February 11 when we're likely to see new handsets from the company and rumors suggest there will be more than one.

It currently looks likely we'll see the Samsung Galaxy S11, Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S11e and even the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 at this show. But Samsung may save a few announcements for MWC 2020, however...

Samsung Galaxy A series

Samsung Galaxy A80 (Image credit: Future)

While the Galaxy S11 might land at MWC 2020, what we’re probably more likely to see are one or more new entries in the Galaxy A range, similar to the Samsung Galaxy A50 and Samsung Galaxy A30 that were launched at MWC 2019.

These phones are shown off with a little less pomp than the bigger flagship devices, but they often prove just as popular in the end, with some top-end features sold in mid-range phones.

Which models and what they might be capable of is unknown for now, but some entries in the range have proved impressive, with the Galaxy A80 for example sporting a rotatable rear-to-front camera, and the Galaxy A90 5G packing near flagship specs – including 5G.

All of this said, Samsung has already introduced its Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 to western markets at CES 2020. That may mean Samsung focuses on products like the Galaxy Tab S6 5G or a new wearable at Mobile World Congress.

Huawei P40

Huawei P30 (Image credit: Future)

Huawei often announces major handsets at MWC, with the foldable Huawei Mate X being unveiled at MWC 2019 and the flagship Huawei P10 landing at the show a couple of years earlier, for example.

What it doesn’t always do is use the venue to launch phones in its main flagship range, so it’s far from guaranteed that we’ll see the Huawei P40 there. It’s always possible, and we’d certainly like to see the next edition of the photography-focused line get a new edition teased early in the year.

Unless things change, the Huawei P40 will land without access to Google services, which is sure to hurt it, but the core specs and other hardware are likely to impress. In particular, we’d expect a very good camera with lots of lenses, given Huawei’s past form, but beyond that we’re not yet sure what the P40 will offer.

Sony Xperia 2

Sony Xperia 1 (Image credit: Future)

Sony has revealed that it is holding a press conference at MWC on February 24. While it hasn't said what will be announced, the Sony Xperia 2 (or Sony Xperia 5 Plus as it might be called) is the most obvious candidate, as the company often announces flagship phones at MWC, including the Sony Xperia 1 at MWC 2019.

Expect high-end specs and likely a 21:9 display. One of the more recent rumors suggests that the phone will come packing the top-end Snapdragon 865 processor. We've also heard that it might have a quad-lens camera, 12GB of RAM and a 6.6-inch screen.

Huawei Mate Xs

(Image credit: Future)

Huawei's foldable phone, the Mate X, launched at MWC 2019, and we've heard its successor will be another futuristic device to launch at the event.

This is set to be the Huawei Mate Xs, and it doesn't change much about the original in terms of form factor, but the internal specs are expected to be upgraded. The original Mate X had similar camera specs to the Mate 20 and the processor of the later P30, and the newer Mate Xs apparently has the P30 Pro's camera array and the same processor as the Mate 30.

Basically, the new Mate Xs specs are upgraded to reflect newer technology. We've heard this will be the only Huawei foldable phone to launch in the west, with the 'older' Mate X only available in China.

Nokia 9.2 PureView

Nokia 9 PureView (Image credit: TechRadar)

The Nokia 9 PureView was unveiled at MWC 2019 and we’re hoping to see its successor at MWC 2020. There is some question over what the next phone will actually be called though.

We've heard rumors of the Nokia 9.2 PureView rather than Nokia 9.1, so it may be the company is skipping a generation with its next device. Rumors include 5G support and some more photography improvements, but it's also uncertain if it will land at MWC 2020.

The latest story on the Nokia 9.2 PureView suggests the phone has been delayed to ensure it can include the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. That may mean HMD Global will skip MWC and instead introduce the phone at a later date.

LG G9

LG G8 (Image credit: TechRadar)

LG announced not one but two flagships at MWC 2019, so we’re expecting at least one to drop at MWC 2020, and it could be the LG G9.

We don’t know too much about the LG G9 yet and LG likes to put unusual features in its phones, so this one might have some surprises.

It may also inherit some features from other recent LG flagships, such as a second screen attachment like the LG G8X ThinQ, and a hole-less vibrating speaker like the LG G8.

LG V60

LG V50 ThinQ 5G (Image credit: TechRadar)

The other LG flagship that we might get as well as or instead of the LG G9 is a new V-series entry, likely to be called the LG V60.

This is another phone that we don’t know much about, but it’s likely to offer 5G, given that the LG V50 ThinQ 5G does, and will probably have an even more premium assortment of specs and features than the LG G9.

We're hoping the phonemaker introduces new features this time around: the V40 was the first mainstream handset to sport three rear cameras, ushering in the era of the ultrawide lens, but the V50 was a bare upgrade sped along to be one of the first 5G phones.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 9 (Image credit: TechRadar)

Xiaomi has recently started making more of a push into western markets and that’s a good thing, as its phones are often brilliant value, even at the top end. The phone maker has already confirmed that it'll be launching no fewer than 10 handsets fitted with 5G during 2020.

So at MWC 2020 we’re hoping to see the Xiaomi Mi 10, which wouldn't be out of the question given the company has suggested this'll happen. The timing would make sense for it to be there and it could end up quietly being one of the most exciting phones on show if the Xiaomi Mi 9 is anything to go by.

That phone wasn’t exactly innovative, but it did include a top-end chipset, good cameras and little in the way of actual weak points, all for around half the price of big-name flagships, so the Xiaomi Mi 10 is likely to pull off a similar trick. With the Mi Note 10, though, it's clear Xiaomi is making moves at the top end market, so there could be more phones too, or at least premium features in the Mi 10.

Moto G8

Moto G7 (Image credit: Future)

We’re expecting the Moto G8 in early 2020 so that might land at MWC 2020, though the Moto G7 was announced just before MWC 2019, so we’re far from certain.

Well, we're not expecting the Moto G8 Plus, which was released early, but the rest of the series could debut in early 2020.

We hope to see something from Motorola though, whether it’s the Moto G8 Power and Play, a new entry in the varied Motorola One range, or something else entirely. The company is expanding its lineup below the Z-series, and we're eager to see it try new things now that it's introducing new phones that aren't reliant on Moto Mods.

Leaks suggest the Moto G8 might have a pop-up selfie camera, and it’s sure to be a great value affordable handset, making for one of the more exciting non-flagships at the show.

Oppo Find X2

(Image credit: Future)

It seems a successor to the Oppo Find X will come in early 2020, according to the company itself, and MWC 2020 would be the prime opportunity for that.

Oppo typically takes MWC as a time to show off some tech for its future phones, with MWC 2019 bringing us its 10x hybrid zoom tech that later made its way to the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom.

An actual phone launch would be a change, then, but as Oppo is getting bigger in the west, it's understandable too. We could also see the Oppo Reno 3 launch in the west at the event, but that would make it four months after the initial China launch, which would be rather late, so we're not certain.