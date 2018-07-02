Moto E5 Plus with 18:9 display, 5,000mAh battery scheduled to launch in India on July 10

Chinese smartphone maker Motorola has been teasing its latest budget device, the Moto E5 Plus in India for some time and now, the company has confirmed that it will launch the device in the country on July 10, after being launched in Brazil earlier.

After posting teasers about the battery life and full screen display, Motorola has confirmed that the Moto E5 Plus will be launched in India as an Amazon exclusive on July 10. Apart from Amazon, the device is also expected to be available from Moto Hubs across the country.

Moto E5 Plus Specifications

The Moto E5 Plus runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and offers users a near stock Android experience. It features a 6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

In terms of performance, the Moto E5 Plus is powered by a quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with Adreno 308 GPU. In terms of memory, the device will be available in two variants – 2GB RAM + 16GB internal storage and 3GB RAM + 64GB internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the Moto E5 Plus features a 12MP primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.25µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus and an LED flash. On the front, the device sports an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.25µm pixel size and an LED flash.

The Moto E5 Plus is powered by a huge 5,000mAh battery with Turbo Charge support. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, microUSB 2.0, FM Radio and a 3.5mm audio jack.