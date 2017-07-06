Moto E4 Plus confirmed to be Flipkart exclusive; launch on July 12

Moto is all set to continue its very successful Moto E series with the Moto E4 Plus smartphone. The company has started sending out invites for the launch event on July 12. Following the post-launch buzz, Lenovo has confirmed that the device will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

Flipkart has continued its long and fruitful partnership with Moto to offer the new Moto E4 Plus exclusively to its customers. The retailer will offer the handset officially on the 12th of July, so there’s just under a week left for its release. The unveiling will be done at 12 PM on the same day, although we still don’t have any word on the pricing of the handset.

But from what we know about the phone so far, it’s clear that the Moto E4 Plus will be sold as an attractive budget ranged offering with a gargantuan battery on board. With the company teasing the arrival of the handset in India, the revelation has finally given us an idea of what to expect.

In terms of hardware, the Moto E4 Plus comes with a 5.5-inch HD (1280x720) display. Since this is supposed to be a budget range smartphone, the low-resolution display shouldn’t matter much. The company makes up for this by using an oleophobic surface on the display along with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 for added durability. Moving on, the E4 Plus is also equipped with a 13MP camera on the back, and a 5MP front facing camera with LED flash.

The phone also comes with 3GB of RAM, 16GB of expandable storage, and the quad-core 1.3 GHz Mediatek MT6737 processor with the Mali-T720 GPU on board. Rounding off the specs sheet is a front-facing fingerprint scanner and a gargantuan 5,000mAh battery which should ensure usage of more than a day on a single charge. The handset features Android 7.1 Nougat by default with some Moto-specific features on board.

Given the kind of hardware it’s packing, we figure a price tag of around Rs 11,000 - 12,000 would be appropriate. We expect to find out more when the device is revealed next Wednesday.