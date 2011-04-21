Carphone Warehouse opens Samsung Galaxy S2 pre-order

Carphone Warehouse has opened pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S2 and HTC Wildfire S.

The Samsung Galaxy S2 is the first handset to rock a 1.2GHz processor, so you can be guaranteed some pretty nippy operations – and the Super AMOLED screen is one of the best we've ever seen.

You can nab the Android 2.3 phone from Carphone Warehouse for free on a £35 a month contract, or pay £499.95 upfront.

Those impatiently awaiting the Samsung Galaxy S2 will probably want to head over to Carphone's arch nemesis Phones4U, though – the retailer has an exclusive early release date.

Wild things

The strapped-for-cash might prefer the HTC Wildfire S; still with Android 2.3, it offers smartphone-style functionality on a shoestring.

It might not have the headline grabbing specs, but the HTC Wildfire UK pricing is pretty impressive; it's yours for free on a £13.50 a month contract, although the retailer hasn't specified what else that nets you.

The other option is to shell out £349.95 for the handset on pay as you go.