T-Mobile getting Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 variant?

Samsung's Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 may have only arrived last month, but new information indicates a slightly different version of the Galaxy Tab 10.1's successor may be on the way.

Recently uncovered FCC filings reveal a T-Mobile-branded Samsung tablet dubbed the SGH-T779, which bears a striking resemblance to the Galaxy Tab 2 10.1.

In addition to the T-Mobile logo emblazoned on the back, there's also 4G branding, along with information stating the device will have Wi-Fi and include 16GB of storage.

Though the FCC's paperwork doesn't reveal whether or not this tablet is indeed a new variant of the Galaxy Tab 2 10.1, the imagery matches up with the existing product.

Deeper ties

The SGH-T779 has also been tied to the rumored SGH-I497, which is believed to be the AT&T variant of the Galaxy Tab 2 10.1.

There's very little additional information about this rumored tablet to be found in the filings though.

The current Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 comes with Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich, though there's no telling if this purported T-Mobile version will stick with that OS, or come with a more recent version like Jelly Bean.

However, with the Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 having just released not that long ago, it's doubtful this new tablet would have very many different specs, if any at all.

Having just passed the FCC's approval process, T-Mobile may be dishing the dirt on the device very soon, so we shouldn't have to wait much longer to see if the rumors are true.

Via Unwired View, FCC