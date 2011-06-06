Android 3.1 hold-up delays Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1, 8.9?

File this under 'unconfirmed' but rumours that Android 3.1 has been delayed until August have begun to surface, with tablets set to ship with the updated OS also pushed back.

The rumour stems from a couple of tweets posted by Eldar Murtazin, who has recently been getting Nokia's knickers in a twist by spreading as-yet unproven rumours of a Microsoft buy-out.

He wrote: "Launch of Google Android 3.1 postponed to August in most countries. You couldn't buy new tablets with it until this time. Good news for aapl."

Android woes

Murtazin also claims that tablets which are set to ship with 3.1 are subsequently delayed, name-checking the European Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.9 and 10.1 specifically:

"Samsung tablets 8.9 and 10.1 delaying until august in Europe due to Android 3.1 issues and that's Google decision."

Although no official launch date has ever been given, when Google unveiled Android 3.1 with its snazzy scroll-able widgets and improved multitasking, it said that the OS upgrade would be rolling out "soon". That was on 10 May.

We're not entirely convinced by the rumour at all; seems to us as though Samsung's PR machine is gearing up for an imminent Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 launch and we can't see why there would be a delay in Europe if it's all systems go in the US.

Still, with no official word from Google or Samsung on the matter yet, it's a case of waiting and seeing for all you Galaxy Tab fans out there.

Update: Predictably, Google declined to comment and Samsung gave TechRadar the following statement:

"As yet, the UK launch date for the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 and 8.9 devices has not been released. An announcement will be made in due course confirming the UK launch timings of these devices."

Via Unwired View