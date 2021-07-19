Marvel has 'no real plan' for Young Avengers film – so will it happen?

With the main Avengers line-up effectively disbanding after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel fans believe that a new, younger superhero group is being primed to take over.

Many fans have speculated that Marvel Studios is laying the foundations for the Young Avengers at some point, but one of WandaVision's main stars doesn't think that the studio has a roadmap for a Young Avengers movie just yet.

Elizabeth Olsen, who portrays Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the MCU, claims that Marvel has "no real plan" for the likes of Kate Bishop's Hawkeye, Speed, Wiccan and even Kid Loki to band together and form the next live-action iteration of the Avengers.

Speaking during a virtual Q&A with the New York Film Academy (via ComicBook.com), Olsen was asked about the possibility of Wanda's children and other young Marvel superheroes forming an alliance in the future.

"I have no idea," Olsen replied. "I don't even know if — actually, if you even ask [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige that, I think he'll honestly say he doesn't know. They really plan phases at a time, and then after those complete, they move onto the next phase."

"It seems like from my perspective that that could be a possibility, but I don't think they have a real plan for that yet. But they keep all their options open."

Analysis: will a Young Avengers MCU movie see the light of day?

It's possible. Marvel Studios has developed a habit for teasing fans with where the MCU (should that Marvel Cinematic Multiverse now, based on Loki season 1's finale?) is going, and that's something it appears to be doing with the Young Avengers.

We've already seen Wanda's kids Wiccan (Julian Hilliard) and Speed (Jett Klyne) appear in WandaVision, and rumors suggest that they'll return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Wiccan and Speed aren't the only potential Young Avengers members that we've seen on screen either.

The upcoming Hawkeye Disney Plus series will introduce Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfield) to audiences later this year, Kid Loki (Jack Veal) appeared in Loki season 1 episode 5 and a Captain America comic book spin-off superhero in Patriot's Eli Bradley (Elijah Richardson) appeared in Falcon and the Winter Soldier,

An older version of Cassie Lang – who goes by various superhero aliases like Ant-Girl and Stinger – is seen in Endgame and will be seen again in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania.

Finally, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) will appear in Doctor Strange 2, while Kamala Khan will make her live-action debut in her Ms. Marvel Disney Plus TV show sometime in 2021.

There are plenty of Young Avengers members, then, who are already present in the MCU. Marvel has sown the seeds for their arrival, but it's unclear if Feige and company will greenlight a Young Avengers film.

For what it's worth, Feige has confirmed that more Avengers movies will be on the way, but didn't specify what the team's new line-up would be. Speaking to IGN as part of WandaVision's press tour, Feige said: "I would have to think so. I would have to say yes, at some point."

However, Feige also stated that an Avengers flick wouldn't be part of Marvel Studios' Phase 4 plans. If we do get a Young Avengers team-up, it'll be in Phase 5 or beyond.

Our view? It's only a matter of time before a Young Avengers MCU film becomes reality. A changing of the guard is inevitable at some point, so it stands to reason that the children of the MCU's current heroes will take over in the future.

However, if they do, it'll have to be sooner rather than later. The actors portraying these characters aren't getting any younger so, if Marvel has aspirations on making a Young Avengers movie, it'll have to be when the cast is well, young enough to portray these characters on screen.

Failing that, the other option available to Marvel is to turn these superheroes into the MCU's new Avengers and drop the 'young' moniker entirely. We'll have to wait and see if a Young Avengers movie is forthcoming, but we think one will be greenlit.