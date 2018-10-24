macOS 10.14.1 Beta 5 released with FaceTime video chat for up to 32 people

Apple has released a new beta version of its upcoming macOS Mojave 10.14.1 update, giving us an early look at the features and fixes that will be coming to its recently released macOS 10.14 Mojave operating system.

Features-wise, it looks like macOS 10.14.1 will allow FaceTime video calls for groups of up to 32 people. For businesses that use FaceTime for team meetings (or people with particularly large families), this will be very welcome.

Perhaps slightly less useful, macOS 10.14.1 looks set to bring over 70 new emoji icons, including red-haired people, lettuce and a kangaroo.

Fixes

Since the launch of the operating system there have been some reports of macOS Mojave 10.14 problems, and it’s likely that Apple will address a number of these issues with the update.

To try out the macOS 10.14.1 Beta 5, you need to sign up for the public beta from Apple's Beta Software Program website.

Once signed up, go to the beta website and select the macOS tab, then click on ‘Download macOS Public Beta Access Utility’. Once the file is downloaded, double-click it to begin.

If you’d rather wait until the official final version of the macOS 10.14.1 update is released (and for most people we’d recommend waiting), then hopefully you won’t have wait much longer.

While there's no official release date for the update, Apple is holding an event on October 30 at which it’s rumored we may see new Macs and MacBooks launched – and that would be a great time to release the macOS 10.14.1 Mojave update.

Not updated to Mojave yet? Here’s how to download and install macOS 10.14

Via OSXDaily