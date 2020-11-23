Kaspersky's Black Friday antivirus deal delivers its best pricing of the year

It's easy to forget the importance of protecting ourselves as we browse online – after all, dropping cash on antivirus software is hardly the most exciting of purchases we'd like to be making.

However, with Black Friday deals in full flow and more of our holidays shopping likely to be taking place online this year, it's a good idea to ensure you're not exposing yourself to the online nasties - including hackers and malware.

Enter Kaspersky antivirus and its ongoing 50% off sale. Dubbed one of the best antivirus software programs out there by yours truly, we've got the scoop on a further 10% off code on these already slashed prices.

With a variety of options, from its basic three device package for just $29.99 a year, all the way up to Kaspersky Total Security, which sees protection for up to five devices and a VPN thrown in for free.

Whichever plan you decide to go for, you can use the discount code THANKS10 to take a further 10% off your package. And remember, these prices are for a year or more of protection, meaning you'll be looking at as little as $2.20 per month.

Check out these awesome antivirus deals:

Kaspersky Anti-Virus | 1 year | Up to 3 PCs | $59.99 $29.99 | Use code THANKS10 for extra 10% off

Kaspersky's basic plan gives you real time protection from new and emerging viruses, spyware, and it defends your device against phishing sites or emails that try to steal your money or your identity.



Is a Kaspersky antivirus deal worth it?

The key thing to know about Kaspersky antivirus software is it gives you options depending on budget and what you require from your protective software. Its baseline package, Kaspersky Anti-Virus includes detecting new and old malware, as well as flagging suspicious URLs before you enter a website.

Kaspersky Internet Security builds on that, preventing your webcam from being hijacked, protecting online transactions, and utilising a firewall. This can be utilised across Windows, Mac and Android devices.

For households with young eyes, you can take it one step further with Kaspersky Total Security, which offers parental controls, back up for Windows, and a password manager.

With so many different packages, Kaspersky gets to the root of what customers want, especially because it comes with straightforward, speedy installation. This runs into its scans, which we found to be fairly quick, with the option to choose full or more targeted scans on particular files.

The interface was user-friendly, too, allowing users to easily jump around without confusion. Most important of all, during our checks, we found protection to be 'accurate and reliable'.