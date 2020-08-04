JBL Tune 225TWS Bluetooth earbuds launched in India

The Truly Wireless earbuds segment is one of the most competitive and crowded segments in India. Off late, we have seen TWS in various shapes and sizes from the likes of Redmi, Realme, Amazfit, OnePlus, Vivo, Sony and many more. The reason behind India’s newfound love is the fact that most people are still confined in their homes and use these audio accessories for their remote education or while working from home.

The new JBL Tune 225TWS are the latest entrants to the long list and feature 12 mm dynamic drivers. The earbuds carry an outer-ear fit build and the stem-like design is reminiscent of the original Apple AirPods.

The Tune 225TWS comes with a Dual Connect feature that offers users a choice to make calls or enjoy music with either one or both the buds. The earphones offer a 25-hour battery backup and the charging case can be charged via a Type C port.

For wireless connectivity, the JBL Tune 225TWS comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and offers voice assistant support for hands free operation. Interestingly these buds do not come with any IP rating hence wearing them while out for a jog may damage the buds permanently since these are not dust or water resistant.

JBL Tune 225TWS price and availability in India

The JBL Tune 225TWS are priced at Rs. 10,499 in India, however, they can be bought for an introductory price of Rs. 8,499 via the official JBL Online store. As of now, these earbuds will be sold exclusively via the JBL's official store, however, they will also be sold via other retailers, though at the maximum retail price only.

These earbuds are available in three different colour variants black, white, and grey.