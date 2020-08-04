Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds launched in India

Sony’s most popular premium WF-1000XM3 truly wireless earbuds has been finally launched in India. A couple of months ago, Sony re-entered the TWS segment in India with WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 earbuds.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 was originally unveiled last year as a premium flagship product in the TWS space. The USP of the earbuds is the active noise cancellation, which is rare in the TWS space.

Sony WF-1000XM3 specs and features

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The wireless earphones feature the QN1e HD noise cancelling processor to equip the WF-1000XM3 with real active noise cancellation. The noise cancellation can be turned off via a gesture to allow the sound to pass through. You also get an inbuilt mic to take calls and there is also wear detection that will automatically play/pause music depending on the position of the buds.

As for the sound, there are 6mm drivers in each bud with a frequency response of 20Hz-20,000Hz. Along with surround sound, you also get an option to tweak the equalizer via Sony’s app. Both Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa are supported with the buds. It harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 protocol with up to up to 10 meters range.

The outer pad of the Sony WF-1000XM3 is capacitive in nature and can be used to control the playback or skip tracks. You also get Sony headphones app support that gives more customization options. There’s also in-ear detection to automatically pause the music when one of the buds is removed from the ears. It has a battery life of about 6 hours per charge with ANC turned on. The case can charge the buds three times over. The buds also supports fast charge. A quick 10-minute charge will give 90 minutes of playback. The case takes 90 minutes to charge via Type-C port.

Price and availability

The Sony WF-1000XM3 is priced at Rs 19,990 and as an introductory offer, it will be available for Rs 17,990 (first 10 days). It will go on sale starting from August 6. It will be available on Amazon, Sony retail stores, and offline stores across the country in Black and Silver colour options.