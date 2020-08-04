OnePlus Buds goes on sale in India today at 12.00 noon

The OnePlus Buds will go on open sale for the first time at 12.00 noon in India today. Unlike the OnePlus smartphones which are exclusive to Amazon, the OnePlus Buds will be available on Amazon as well as Flipkart.

OnePlus’s first pair of TWS, the OnePlus Buds come with half-ear style design with a stem. It is available in White, Gray and Nord Blue colour options.

Check out OnePlus Buds in Amazon

Check out OnePlus Buds in Flipkart

OnePlus Buds specs and features

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Buds harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and comes with a range of about 10 meters. You get a 13.4 mm dynamic drivers with 20 Hz - 20 kHz frequency response range. One of the USPs of the buds is battery life. The OnePlus Buds can last up to 7 hours on a single charge and with the included case, you get up to 30 hours. For those who are in a hurry, a quick 10 minutes charge will last up to 10 hours. The charging can be done via USB Type-C port at the bottom of the case.

The dynamic driver also supports 3D stereo with Dolby Atmos with Dirac Audio Tuner support. You also get environmental noise cancellation for calls, and there is a low-latency mode that’s helpful during the gaming sessions, you get minimum latency of 103ms. The Buds also support fast pair for instant connection.

For controls, you get double-tap to skip track, wake up assistant, and play/pause music. Long press will give you an option to switch device and by holding five seconds you can receive calls. The Buds are IPX4 rated and are safe during rains and gym sessions. It weighs just 4.7 grams and with the box, it weighs 37 grams.

One Plus Buds Price

The OnePlus Buds are available at Rs.4,990 inclusive of taxes on Amazon India and Flipkart. It comes with a one-year warranty.

OnePlus Nord sale delayed

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Initially scheduled for August 4 open sale, the OnePlus Nord open sale has been delayed. The OnePlus Nord will now go on sale from August 6 on Amazon.in. This is because of the overwhelming response that the Nord got during the pre-booking time last week. To ensure the customer experience is seamless and hassle-free, OnePlus Nord will go up on open sale from August 6 at 12 AM IST.

On August 6, the device will go on sale at Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and OnePlus Authorized Stores. It will be available on Reliance Digital and MyJio Stores from August 7-12, followed by all authorized offline retail partners from August 12 onwards.