OnePlus Nord pre-booking starts in India today; here's how to get one

The OnePlus Nord will go up for pre-booking in India today. The device was launched as the OnePlus’s first mid-range device last week. There are also a couple of offers for those who pre-book the phone.

The Pre-booking will be up on Amazon starting today 12 noon and will go on till August 3. The OnePlus Nord will go on open sale starting August 4 on Amazon. If you pre-book today and pay the full amount, your Nord order will be dispatched starting August 4.

Pre-book OnePlus Nord on Amazon

Read our OnePlus Nord review

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Pre-booking offers

If you pre-book the device today, you will be eligible for Rs 2,000 off on purchase of OnePlus Nord. EMI offers will include upto 6 months of no-cost EMI on purchase of the OnePlus Nord. Jio is offering Rs 6,000 worth of benefits across the platform. And, lastly, OnePlus Red Cable Club will give you an additional six-month extended warranty and assured buyback rates, 50GB worth of free OnePlus Cloud storage and other exclusive benefits.

OnePlus also said that the open sale will be available on a first-come, first-served basis depending on the stocks. Hence, pre-booking is advised.

For those who pre-ordered the OnePlus Nord by paying Rs 499 on July 15, Amazon will send a coupon code along with the Gift Box web-link (oneplus.in website) within 30 days of the smartphone purchase. You can redeem the Pre-order Gift Box in the web-link provided by Amazon without additional cost. If you return the phone, you would not be able to redeem the 2nd pre-order box.

The offline pre-booking is now open and will be available till August 3 at OnePlus Stores, Reliance Digital stores and other selected partner stores across India. You can pay Rs 1,000 and pre-book the OnePlus Nord. The orders can be collected during pre-booking sale on August 4 and 5.

Starting August 4, the OnePlus Nord will be up on open sale on Amazon.in. The 8+128GB Blue and Gray variant will be on sale. The 12+256GB Gray variant will also go on sale on the same day. However, the 12+256GB Blue Marble variant will be a part of Amazon Prime Day 2020 launch and will go on sale from August 6. And, lastly the base variant 6+64GB will be available later in the month of September.

OnePlus Nord price

OnePlus Nord Price 6+64GB Rs 24,999 8+128GB Rs 27,999 12+256GB Rs 29,999

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

OnePlus Nord quick specs

6.44-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED screen

90Hz refresh rate

Octa-core 2.4GHz Snapdragon 765G processor

6/8/12GB RAM

64/128/256GB internal storage

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP rear cameras

32MP + 8MP selfoe cameras

4,115mAh battery, 30W Warp charging

Android 10, OxygenOS 10.5

Thickness : 8.2mm

: 8.2mm Weight: 184 grams

OnePlus Y1 32-inch smart TV will also on sale via Amazon at 12 noon today. It is priced at Rs 12,999.

Check out OnePlus Y1 32-inch smart TV on Amazon