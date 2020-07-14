OnePlus Nord pre-orders in India start tomorrow

The OnePlus Nord is one of the much-anticipated phones of the year. The phone is slated to launch on July 21. A week before the launch, the phone will be up for pre-order in India.

The OnePlus Nord will be up for pre-order starting 1:30 PM tomorrow (July 15) on Amazon.in. On the pre-order page, OnePlus says that the early birds get benefits worth more than Rs 5,000. You will have to deposit Rs 499 to pre-order the device on Amazon.

Pre-booking offers

July 14, 2020

Those who pre-order the OnePlus Nord by depositing Rs 499 will get a gift box containing OnePlus limited-edition merchandise. And, after the launch on July 21, whoever orders the smartphone (by August 31) will get a second gift box. That will contain Bullet Wireless V1 and a phone case, according to Ishan Agarwal .

What we know about OnePlus Nord so far

As of now, OnePlus Nord is confirmed to come with the Snapdragon 765G chipset, a quad rear camera with optical image stabilization, and a Fluid AMOLED screen. Apart from this, OnePlus also revealed in an exclusive interview with TechRadar that the device will be priced under $500 and in India, we expect the device to be priced around Rs 30,000 mark.

Apart from, the full specs of the device were also leaked recently. The Nord is said to come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the optics front, the device is said to feature a 48MP quad-camera array with OIS and over at the front, the device is said to feature a 32MP+8MP combo cameras. It is also expected to come with a 4110mAh battery with 30W Warp charge.