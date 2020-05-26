Affordable Redmi Earbuds S launched in India

The Redmi Earbuds S is finally available in the Indian market, marking the company’s foray into the personal audio space. In true Redmi fashion, it is priced extremely competitively to let more consumers jump on the TWS bandwagon.

Unveiled over an online event, the Redmi Earbuds S is the second pair of true wireless earbuds in a matter of weeks from the house of Xiaomi, after the Mi TWS 2 . However, the Redmi buds is targetted at a very different demographic — those looking to get their first pair of wireless buds. While it originally launched in China a month ago, the Indian Earbuds S has a few tweaks for the local preferences.

It starts with the design. The Redmi Earbuds S will be available in only a matte black finish, which extends to the case as well as the buds. This is to fight dust as well as make them look discreet. The individual buds weigh only about 4.5g each, and are also IPX4 sweat and splash-proof.

(Image credit: Future)

As for the sound, the Redmi Earbuds S has 7.2mm drivers, which have been tuned for the lower frequencies. The bass hasn’t been boosted by a lot to avoid distortion, which inherently creeps in into headphones with small drivers. As compared to the Chinese variant, the Indian ones are also said to be slightly louder.

The buds are also designed in such a way that they bring passive noise isolation when worn correctly. The DSP adds another layer of noise cancellation. There is just a single microphone onboard. The Earbuds S also has a physical button on either side to control media playback or skip tracks. It is also ambidextrous, allowing controls to be triggered from either bud. The voice assistant of your choice can also be summoned and used to control music playback as well.

The Redmi Earbuds S also features a gaming mode, which can be toggled by pressing the function key thrice. This will bring down the output latency to just 122ms. Redmi claims that this increases power consumption by only about 8%. Some of the notable omissions include a USB Type-C port for charging and auto-pairing with MIUI devices . The battery life is rated for 4 hours on a single charge, with the case providing for two additional charges.

In India, the Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S is priced at Rs 1,799. It will on sale starting May 27 on Mi.com and Amazon.