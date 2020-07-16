Vivo TWS Neo with gesture control launched in India

Vivo TWS Neo has been launched in India as a premium TWS earbuds. It was announced alongside the Vivo X50 series in India.

This is also Vivo’s first evert audio product in India after a while and first-ever wireless audio product. Unlike the other budget TWS in the current market, the Vivo TWS Neo offers a lot of features and also supports Qualcomm aptX audio codec.

vivo TWS Neo specs and features

(Image credit: Vivo)

The Vivo TWS Neo comes with half in-ear style design with a stem. It looks similar to the Apple Airpods. The earbuds harness Bluetooth 5.2 with Qualcomm QC3046 chipset. This is also one of the first in India to feature Bluetooth 5.2 protocol. You get support for aptX adaptive HD audio along with basic AAC and SBC audio profiles.

It uses a 14.2mm moving coil drivers which supports DeepX stereo sound. Just like some of the other TWS in the market, there is also a low-latency mode which takes the latency down to just 88ms. So, for all Chicken dinner hunters out there, this is gonna be a blessing. There is also dual-channel transmission which allows to bring down the latency and also lower the power consumption. The charging case has an LED light indicator in the front and it comes in 'U' shape.

(Image credit: Vivo)

On to the battery, the buds come with a 27mAh battery and the case comes with a 415mAh battery. On a single charge that TWS will last up to 4.5 hours with AAC sound profile and it will last up to 2.9 hours with aptX standard sound. With the case, the TWS lasts up to 22.5 hours. And, for charging, they have a USB Type-C port which takes about 100 minutes to completely charge.

For controls, these buds have capacitive controls. Double-tap, press and hold, and volume slider are supported out of the box and users will be able to customize as per their choice. It also supports Google assistant and instant connection. The TWS weighs in at 4.7 grams each and with the case they weigh 46 grams.

Other key features of the Vivo TWS Neo includes dual microphone with AI noise cancellation, IP54 water resistance for earbuds, and 20-20KHz frequency range.

Pricing and availability

The Vivo TWS Neo is priced at Rs 5,990 in India and comes in two colour options: Moonlight White and Starry Blue.

The Vivo TWS Neo will take on Oppo Enco Free, Samsung Galaxy Buds, and upcoming OnePlus Buds.