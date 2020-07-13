Vivo Neo TWS earbuds to launch in India soon

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is all set to announce its new flagship the Vivo X50 series in India on 16th June. The company has now revealed that it will introduce its Neo True Wireless Earbuds in the country.

While Vivo has not shared the launch date of these earbuds, in all probability, both - the buds and the phones may launch together. The Neo TWS will also mark Vivo's debut in the accessories segment in India.

These earbuds were first launched in China last month and now make their way to Indian shores. In terms of design, the Neo earbuds carry Apple's 2nd gen AirPods-like one size fits for all design.

(Image credit: Vivo)

Vivo TWS Neo specifications

Going by the information available about the Chinese variants, the Vivo TWS Neo houses 14.2 mm drivers offering Vivo’s proprietary DeepX Stereo Sound effects, Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity and support for Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec.

These earphones are IP54 certified for dust and water resistance and house two distinct two-microphone systems offering better audio output on calls. The charging case carries a distinct design and offers a 27 hours of battery life in total while the buds themselves offer a backup of 5.5 hours when using the AAC codec and slightly lesser 4.2 hours with the aptX codec.

The Vivo TWS Neo is also compatible with Google Assistant and was launched in two color variants in China - Starry Blue and Moonlight White. While the teaser image shared by Vivo confirms the Starry Blue colour variant, it is not clear if the white variant will also be introduced in India.