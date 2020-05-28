Vivo's true wireless earbuds pop up on e-store

Vivo’s upcoming truly wireless earbuds have been listed on its official e-commerce website in China. The New Vivo TWS Neo is said to come with slight improvements over the last offering from the company.

The listing on Vivo’s Official store in China shows the design of the earbuds along with some specifications. The design resembles a lot like Apple’s 2nd gen Airpods and comes with improved canal design than its predecessor. There are two microphones on both the sides of the earpiece for better audio capture.

(Image credit: Vivo)

The charging case has an LED light indicator in the front, and the shape is somewhat similar to the previous earbuds that launched late last year. The listing also includes key specifications of the device with some equalizer settings written as Clear Vocals, Super Bass, Bright Treble indicating the audio features.

Specifications in the listing say the Vivo TWS Neo will have a 14.2mm Audio driver unit. It also has support for Qualcomm’s AptX Audio Codec and DeepX Stereo effects for high-quality audio streaming.

This codec is said to output 1.5 times better audio than other traditional TWS with SBC and AAC codecs. The website also claims some great audio quality through these features. The listing mentions two colourways - Blue and White.

Apart from this, there is a placeholder price on the website and the real pricing could be different. Vivo is yet to give a word on this. If we were to guess, it should be priced competitively to rival the likes of the recently launched Huawei Freebuds 3.

Vivo is holding a launch event on June 1 where it is said to announce the new Vivo X50 and we are expecting the TWS alongside the new 5G smartphone.