Upcoming Vivo X50 to have 'gimbal-like' image stabilization

Vivo’s flagship X series has always focussed on cameras. With the upcoming Vivo X50, it is looking to bring unprecedented hardware image stabilisation.

The Vivo X50 series will be launched early next month as the successor to the Vivo X30 series. The event is scheduled for June 1, where the X50 and X50 Pro are expected to go official.

The company has posted an interesting video teaser on Weibo . The teaser shows off quad-camera module which is held by an animated robot which moves around frantically but the camera stays in place. It was soon followed by another teaser by YouTuber MrWhosetheboss , also talking about the camera’s stabilisation.

(Image credit: Vivo )

Gimble-Like Image stabilization

The video confirms that the Vivo X50 will sport a quad-camera setup, with some of the specs mentioned alongside. On the top is a very large image sensor, suggesting the implementation of the latest sensor by Samsung or Sony. Below it are two other cameras, presumably for ultra-wide and depth sensing, followed by a fourth periscopic telephoto lens with folded optics. The primary camera will have a wide aperture of f/1.6, while the telephoto lens is f/3.4. The cameras will cover the focal length range of 16mm to 135mm.

Furthermore, Weibo’s popular tipster, Digital Chat Station , also revealed some key camera features. The Vivo X50 series is said to come with 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom. The teaser image completely highlights the camera features on the upcoming device and also shows off the stability on the cameras. This could be the commercial form of the micro-gimbal structure that we saw on the Vivo Apex 2020 .

The Vivo X30 was powered by the Exynos 980 chipset. It remains to be seen if its next flagship will run off the Exynos 990 or the Snapdragon 865. Other specifications are expected to be revealed in the days building up to the launch.