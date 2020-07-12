Camera-centric Vivo X50 series to launch in India on July 16

After weeks of teasers, the Vivo X50 series will finally launch in India on July 16. Looking at the lineup, it will mark the company's return to the premium segment.

Vivo India has started sending out invites for the virtual event as well as confirm the launch on its social handles. It will take place on July 16 at 12 pm

The Vivo X50 series was launched in China last month. It consists of three devices: Vivo X50, X50 Pro, and X50 Pro Plus. The Flipkart teaser page features night photography, stabilisation with a gimbal camera system, and 5G experience. This is in reference to the Vivo X50 Pro, which comes with a built-in gimbal module. The X50 Pro features 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 8MP quad-camera setup with gimbal camera system on the primary sensor.

Block your calendar, #vivoX50Series is launching on 16th July, 2020 at 12PM. #StayTuned Uncover the future of smartphone pro - photography with us. #PhotographyRedefined pic.twitter.com/P90HjgQIJ6July 12, 2020

(Image credit: Weibo)

The Vivo X50 Pro Plus is unlikely to launch, but the other two models are now confirmed for India. The X50 and X50 Pro are powered by Snapdragon 765G with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The X50 Pro Plus, on the other hand, features the flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

All three X50 series device sport a 6.56-inch display. The X50 and X50 Pro feature 90Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X50 series starts at 3498 Yuan in China which is around Rs 37,400.

Along with the phone, the company is also expected to unveil its first pair of TWS earphones in India. This launch will mark Vivo’s X series to India after over two years, with the last one being the Vivo X21 in 2018.