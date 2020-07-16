Vivo X50 Pro with gimbal camera and X50 launched in India

Vivo has returned to the premium smartphone segment of India with the new X50 series as well as the TWS Neo wireless earphones.

India is one of the first markets out of its home country to get the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro. These were unveiled in China in early July as a part of Vivo’s latest flagships for the season. Made official over an online event, here’s everything you need to know about the Vivo X50 series.

Vivo X50 Pro

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The Vivo X50 Pro is the new top-of-the-line flagship from the company for India. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G, making it the first phone in India to do so. That is paired with UFS 2.1 storage and LPDDR4X RAM for speedy operations. It runs off a 4,315mAh battery and supports 33W Flash Charging.

It sports a sleek glass sandwich design that weighs only about 181g and has a cool metallic finish on the rear called Alpha Grey. On the front, we get a curved 6.56-inch AMOLED panel (from Samsung) with a 90Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+ output.

The key talking point of the Vivo X50 Pro is its camera array. It starts with a 48MP f/1.6 custom primary shooter with a gimbal module, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide lens that can second as a macro shooter, a 13MP short telephoto lens for portraits and a periscopic 8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and up to 60x digital zoom. Selfies are handled by a 32MP front camera.

In India, the Vivo X50 Pro comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs 49,990. The first sale is scheduled for July 24.

Vivo X50

The Vivo X50 does away with some of the bells and whistles to achieve a lower price tag. It is also powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset, which is coupled with UFS 2.1 storage and LPDDR4X memory. Even with a thickness of just 7.5mm, it manages to ship with a 4,200mAh battery that can be charged at 33W.

It switches to a flat 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole notch but retains the 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ capabilities.

The X50 has a quad-camera setup consisting of the 48MP f/1.6 primary image sensor but without the gimbal system. That is followed by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter and a 13MP 2x telephoto lens for portraits. The front camera has a 32MP resolution.

The Vivo X50 starts at Rs 34,990 in India for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and Rs 37,990 for the 256GB variant. It will be available for purchase starting July 24.

Price in India

Model Configuration Price Vivo X50 Pro 8GB + 256GB Rs 49,990 Vivo X50 8GB + 256GB Rs 34,990 Vivo X50 8GB + 128GB Rs 37,990 Vivo TWS Neo n/a Rs 5,990

Along with the new phones, the Vivo TWS Neo was also launched in India, marking its entry to the wireless audio segment as well. It is priced at Rs 5,990.