Amazfit’s PowerBuds TWS to debut during Prime day sale on Amazon

Huami Amazfit, better known for its budget smart fitness trackers, is now planning to test the waters in the smart audio wearable category. The company has announced that it will launch a new pair of earbuds – Amazfit PowerBuds on August 6 during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale .

Announced earlier this year during the CES 2020 event, the Amazfit PowerBuds are rugged and offer resistance from water and dust making them ideal to be worn during gym and outdoor workout sessions.

Amazfit PowerBuds Pricing and availability

The PowerBuds from Amazfit will be made available during the upcoming Prime day sale on Amazon . The company will reveal the price of the buds closer to the launch day.

Amazfit PowerBuds features

The Amazfit PowerBuds not only comes as a solution for listening to music wirelessly or making and answering calls but also is equipped with an in-ear PPG heart rate sensor that monitors your heart rate on the go. The smart buds also offer voice notifications whenever your heart rate fluctuates beyond a pre-set value.

Further, it also comes with dual microphones that helps filter out the background noise, ensuring call clarity and magnetic sports ear hook to keep the buds from falling during a demanding workout session. These ear hooks can be stored safely in the charging case when not in use.

The PoweBuds has an in-ear detection sensor that automatically pauses music as soon as the buds are removed from the ears.

In terms of battery backup, the inbuilt battery on the buds offers 8 hours of backup while the charging case can offer up to 2 more charge cycles offering a total battery backup of 24 hours. The charging case comes equipped with fast charging technology that can offer 3 hours of juice in just 15 minutes of charge.