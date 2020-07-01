Realme Buds Q goes on sale for the first time today noon

Realme Buds Q is the company’s third and most affordable pair of TWS which was launched in India recently along with Realme X3 series. Today, the Realme Buds Q will go on sale for the first time.

The Realme Buds Q will go on sale via Amazon today for the first time at 12 noon. It is priced at Rs 1,999. Since this is the first sale, the product might sell out soon. So, it’s better if you are on the site a few minutes before.

Check out Realme Buds Q on Amazon.in

Realme Buds Q specs and features

(Image credit: Realme)

On paper, the Realme Buds Q looks pretty impressive and is targeted at the affordable segment. It will take on the Redmi Earbuds S which is priced slightly lower than the Buds Q. The Realme Buds Q was unveiled in China last month along with the other seven products.

The Realme Buds Q has an in-ear design without a stem. It has a circular shape design for the buds and the carry case which doubles up as a battery pack comes in pebble shape. It houses a 10mm bass boost drivers, with support for 119ms low latency, aka gaming mode.

It harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 along with R1Q chipset that brings instant pairing option. The battery life is rated for 4.5 hours on a single charge, with the case providing an additional four charges taking the total tally to 20 hours. The buds also offer capacitive touch controls. Colour options include black, white and yellow.

Apart from the Buds Q, Realme also sells Realme Buds Air and Realme Buds Air Neo which are priced at Rs 3,999 and Rs 2,999 respectively.