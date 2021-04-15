Is an Instant Pot a pressure cooker?

We’re all about appliances that aim to make cooking a whole lot easier and that’s why we’ve rounded up our favorites in the best Instant Pots guide, but what do these cookers actually do? We’ll be explaining what an Instant Pot is and whether it’s the same as a pressure cooker. There’ll also be some handy hacks for what you can cook in an Instant Pot.

The first ever Instant Pot was invented by Dr Robert Wang, along with two friends in 2010, and it was designed to be a combination of Wang’s interests in computer algorithms and cooking. Fast forward over a decade and the Instant Pot brand is now a household name.

If you’ve never heard of the Instant brand and you’re wondering what these cookers do, we’ve got all the information you need here.

Instant Pots have an inner pot that generates steam when it heats up and it’s this steam that cooks food quickly. The inner pot is made of stainless steel and has been designed so that heat is evenly distributed around it. A heating element and sensors beneath the inner pot work in tandem to regulate the temperature inside the cooking pot. As well as that, the lids on Instant Pots have super tight seals and lock into place so that no pressure can escape while the machine is working.

Pressure cooking isn’t the only function that Instant appliances have, and some models have as many as 10 functions in one. These features include yogurt making, air frying, rice cooking, steaming, searing, and more. Cooking times are usually quicker than conventional cooking because of the high temperature and pressure that these appliances use.

What can you cook in an Instant Pot?

With a pressure cooker or Instant Pot, you’ll be able to create a wide range of dishes and without long cooking times either. Everything from stews and soups to chicken wings and barbecue ribs can be cooked in a pressure cooker.

Instant Pots are designed to combine the work of multiple cooking appliances into one machine, so you’ll be able to prepare entire meals without using your oven or cooktop. You can make homemade fries, slow cook meat, create tasty desserts, and perfect fluffy rice.

If you want to get the most out of any multi-cooker, however, it’s important to consider its capacity and whether that’s going to be big enough for the size of your household.