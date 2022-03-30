iQoo Neo 6 Indian variant could ship with a Snapdragon 778G chipset

Audio player loading…

Rumours regarding the iQoo Neo 6's variant have been doing the rounds of the internet for a long time. Leaks suggested that the smartphone will be featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

The phone is expected to launch in India as well and in a recent development, the Indian variant of the iQoo Neo 6 has been spotted on the Geekbench listing. A report published by MySmartPrice refers to a phone carrying model number I2126 that has been spotted in the wild.

This phone, however, doesn't seem to sport the flagship SoC and scored 756 in the single-core tests and around 2651 in the multi-core tests.

The listing also reveals that the smartphone will house an octa-core Snapdragon processor with a clock speed of 2.4GHz with the codename 'lahaina'- which hints at the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor.

For the uninitiated, the company has already announced its flagship phone iQoo 9 Pro with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, hence it's unlikely that we will see another phone with the same chipset from iQoo's stable in India.

iQoo Neo 6 - What can we expect?

The Geekbench listing of the smartphone reveals that it will include 6GB RAM that will be most probably paired with 128GB internal storage. We can expect multiple RAM and storage options at the time of launch.

Furthermore, the smartphone will be based on the Android 12 operating system with Funtouch OS on top. One thing which we are sure of is that the Indian variant will be a downgraded version as compared to the Chinese variant. We can also see an AMOLED display in the Indian variant with a high refresh rate.

Now, if the iQoo Neo 6 gets a Snapdragon 778G processor, then it will compete directly with devices like Realme 9 5G SE, Samsung Galaxy A73, and more. The device will also face off another iQoo smartphone iQoo Z5 that packs a Snapdragon 778G chipset.

Recently, iQoo rolled out the iQoo Z6 budget smartphone in India with Snapdragon 695 processor for under Rs 15,000. It indicates that we can see some of the best high-end specifications in the upcoming iQoo Neo 6.

As of now, only a limited amount of information is available regarding the device. We can expect more details coming our way as soon as the launch approaches.

