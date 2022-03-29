Samsung Galaxy A73, and Galaxy A33 5G launched in India

Audio player loading…

As announced earlier, Samsung has updated its A lineup of smartphones by adding two more phones to its lineup. The Galaxy A73 5G and the Galaxy A33 5G join the Galaxy A53 5G, A23 and A13 phones that were introduced in the country recently.

The Galaxy A73 5G is a premium mid-range phone that comes with a 108MP camera and a Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A33, on the other hand, has features like a 90Hz AMOLED display, stereo speakers and a quad-camera setup.

Both the phones are 5G capable and come with an IP67 rating that keeps the phones safe from dust and water. The Galaxy A73 comes in Awesome Peach, Awesome Mint, Awesome Light Blue, Awesome Gray, Black, and White colour options while the Galaxy A33 5G will be available in Peach, Blue, Black and White hues.

The company hasn’t yet revealed the retail price of these devices and has said that both the devices will be available to pre-book soon. Till then let’s have a quick look at the features and specifications of both devices.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G specifications and features

The Galaxy A73 5G is a premium-mid range device that comes equipped with a Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The phone supports storage expansion up to 1 TB and also comes with a RAM Plus feature that lets you expand the RAM up to 16GB virtually.

The phone comes equipped with a 6.7-inches AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 800 Nits peak brightness. The display on the device comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A73 comes with a quad-camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro snapper along with a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 32 MP selfie camera.

The phone ships with a 5000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Samsung has already stopped shipping the charging brick in the retail packaging, so you’ll have to purchase one separately. Also, Samsung promises 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security updates on this phone.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G specifications and features

The Galaxy A33 5G comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. At its core, the phone has a 5G capable Exynos 1280 SoC. Powering the phone is a 5000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Further, it comes with a quad-camera setup featuring a 48MP primary camera coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. A 13MP snapper on the front takes care of selfies. The phone comes with a promise of 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates.