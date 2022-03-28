Samsung to host a Galaxy A Series phone launch event in India tomorrow

Audio player loading…

Samsung has sent out media invites for a Galaxy A series launch event. The South Korean company hasn’t revealed the name of the products that are expected to debut in India however, the invite reads “new range of Galaxy A Series smartphones” hinting that there could be more than one device slated to launch tomorrow.

The company had recently introduced three different phones in the Galaxy A series in the global markets. These are A73 5G, A53 5G, and A33 5G. Out of these three, the Galaxy A53 has already been introduced in India .

Looking at the pace at which Samsung has introduced devices in India after their global unveiling, it seems likely that the Galaxy A73 5G and the Galaxy A33 5G might debut in India tomorrow. Both the devices have been spotted on multiple occasions recently and seem to be ready for a debut now.

Samsung Galaxy A33 And Galaxy A73 – What to expect

(Image credit: Samsung)

Since both the phones have already been launched in the international markets, we do not expect Samsung to tweak the specifications. Starting with the Galaxy A53, the phone is expected to come with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera.

The phone has an in-house Exynos 1280 SoC which is 5G capable and might come with support for up to 8GB of RAM. There might be different variants based on memory and storage, though you can expect a maximum of 128GB onboard storage in India.

Powering the phone could be a 5000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The phone comes with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the A33 5G has a 13MP front camera.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy A73 on the other hand is slightly taller at 6.7-inches. It comes with a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has a quad-camera setup with a 108MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor and a couple of 5MP sensors for depth and macro shots. A 32MP selfie camera is housed in a hole-punch cutout on the front.

Unlike the Galaxy A33, the Galaxy A73 will come with a Snapdragon 778G SoC. It packs a 5000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Both phones run Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 out of the box and will not ship with a charging brick. Interestingly, Samsung has already announced another launch event on April 2 where the company will launch the Galaxy M33 5G – which runs on the same Exynos 1280 Soc.