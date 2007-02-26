Make up friends for your MySpace

Fake Your Space can help boost the stats on your MySpace page

If you think your MySpace or Friendster account is looking sparse, make up some friends. Unbelievably, Fake Your Space is a site designed to help you do just that. The site lets you add fabricated friends' profiles, using images of models so you appear more popular.

But the site has run into trouble. Image-library service iStockPhoto has taken exception to the site's use of its models, according to the New York Times.

The site was started by internet entrepreneur Brant Walker as a cash-in on the phenomenally successful social networking boom, which allows people to share interests online.

Once a user signs up to Fake My Space, they can choose the image, personal details and comments of their fake friend and put it on their site. It costs around one US dollar per month.