Sweden sees massive drop in web usage

Sweden anti-piracy law means users are staying away from the internet

Sweden's internet usage fell by a third following the introduction of the controversial new anti-piracy law, figures have suggested.

According to Netnod, traffic fell significantly following the introduction of the Local European Union Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Directive (IPRED).

The new law means that ISPs are obliged to hand over data about illegal content sharers if they are persistently breaking copyright law.

The report suggests the average fell from 120Gb to 80Gb, says the BBC.

Sweden is a big user of P2P software, and the nation does, of course, host The Pirate Bay, one of the most popular torrent sites on the planet.

The traffic is expected to rise again as people get used to the ruling, but the law has caused huge controversy.

Three strikes

In other piracy news, France has pushed the controversial 'three-strikes' rule through its parliament.

The law means that if that someone consistently breaks copyright law, they will be given two warning letters and a potential 'cutting off' of their internet access.

Despite the law being voted through, France is going to have a hard time convincing the EU, who have voted against a rival amendment which advocates the 'three strikes' ruling.

Via Macworld