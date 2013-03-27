North Korea gets cold feet over 3G for tourists

No 3G? Better have Plants vs Zombies on there

North Korea - land of opportunity and, as of a month ago, 3G connectivity for tourists. But you can now cross that off the list.

It seems the country has rapidly returned to its no-internet policy. Citizens have been, and still are, blocked from the internet entirely, but the state recently made 3G available to tourists in an effort to boost its tourism industry.

That offer was short-lived, according to a post on a North Korea tour group's website - apparently the mobile web is now restricted to long term visitors of Pyongyang only.

Of course, it's impossible to say why North Korea has made the decision - some unflattering tweets being sent by visitors, perhaps?

Blips are TechRadar's new news nuggets that you'll find percolating through the homepage - or you can see them all by hitting the blip keyword below.

Via Engadget