Instagram to throw 'share a moment' event on December 12

Instagram has sent out press invites to an event on December 12 in New York City, cordially requesting journos "share a moment with Kevin Systrom and the Instagram team."

While email invites were sent with livestream details, the Facebook-owned property went old school in extending the attendance offer to some outlets.

CNET was the first to post about its FedEx-shipped invitation, a brown paper-wrapped packaged tied with a white ribbon.

The contents were a wooden block, slots cut in the back so it could be hung on the wall. Why hang a wooden block? Because it was covered with an Instagram photo, of course. Perfect for decorating any abode.

What's Instagram's game?

There are a few possibilities for what Instagram has in store for December the 12th at 7 a.m. PST/3 p.m. GMT/12 a.m. AEST December 13.

The physical invite and the "share a moment" line may hint at a some kind of printing service. While it seems a bit of a stretch in our internet age, it's not completely absurd that Instagram would offer users a way to print (and send, perhaps?) their filtered snaps.

Recent reports have indicated Instagram is preparing to launch a private instant messaging feature in the next version of its app. No real clues lie in the invitations that would tell us this, but then again (and we're speculating here), perhaps the messaging service would let users privately share images with each other?

Whatever Instagram has planned, join TechRadar next Thursday as we bring you all the latest.