Nintendo Wii Opera browser updated

Nintendo is set to update Wii's Opera Browser 2.0 in December, adding in Wii Speak community microphone support and a number of other handy new features.

Be warned though, the company still intends to charge you 500 Wii Points (£3.50) to buy the browser, if you don't have it already (in which case the upgrade is, thankfully, free).

In addition to the aforementioned Wii Speak compatibility, the updated Opera for Wii has refreshed buttons on the virtual navigation bar, a maximum of six tabs (supported by a floating 'tab cube'), Wii Mail support and the option of seeing your Wii mail from within the browser

TechRadar is particularly keen to know more about the Wii Speak mic compatibility with Opera on the telly - we have contacted Nintendo UK today to request further details on this feature.