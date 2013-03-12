Forget passwords, Google wants you to log-in with a ring

Both a sign of life-long love and devotion, AND my online banking log-in

Google wants you to ditch those fallible, hackable passwords and log-in to all your online services using its specially designed ring.

Speaking at a security conference in San Fransisco, principal engineer at Google specialising in security Mayank Upadhyay explained that this system would leave fewer security holes for hackers to exploit.

The idea is that you have a USB key that verifies your identity when plugged in by solving a mathematical problem posed by the site you're trying to access.

So there's no password that could be copied, nor any information generated that could ever be re-used to log in again.

Near, far, wherever you are

What's more, the prototype devices include an NFC chip so you can log in to secure sites on your phone or tablet as well.

"Everyone is familiar with an ATM," Upadhyay explained. "What if you could use the same experience with a computer?"

The system, which will give anyone who consistently misplaces their online banking calculator thing the cold sweats, is still in its infancy though, and it sounds as though Google has a way to go to get partners on board.

But if you're worried about losing a USB key - or you're "not comfortable" with a USB token, as Upadhyay puts it, Google also has a "prototype ring" in the works, which we're sure will be very stylish.

"The other cool thing, which we're really pushing for, is that it's just built into the browser so that you don't have to bother installing middleware or anything else," he added.

"We want to have the case where you could just go to your friend's house and it just works."

Sounds like Google just came up with the answer to all of Jay-Z's online data security woes - just a little too late.