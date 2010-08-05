Complete ban of internet for copyright infringers mooted

The New Zealand government has been advised to bring in a complete internet ban for persistent copyright infringers, which would take away their right to open up an account with another ISP when their original one is suspended.

This measure have been submitted by the New Zealand Law Society who believe that the current bill, which uses the three-strikes ruling, isn't tough enough and that the Government should seriously think of banning offenders outright from using the web while under suspension from an ISP.

This would effectively close a loophole that allows infringers to continue infringing.

Power to suspend

Speaking about the proposed law change, Clive Elliott of the New Zealand Law Society, said: "The Bill proposes that District Courts be able to order a six month suspension of a person's Internet Services Provider (ISP) account for serious copyright infringement.

"However, during this period, it appears that there is nothing to stop that person from opening an account with another ISP and immediately continuing illegal file sharing.

"The Bill should include a power to allow the court to order that a person cannot open an account with another ISP during the period of the suspension."

Other proposals from different groups seem to be a bit more lenient; with InternetNZ Policy Director Jordan Carter believing that cutting of a person's web connection is unnecessary.

Once all the submissions are in, the Government will report back its findings, with possible changes in the law.

Via TorrentFreak