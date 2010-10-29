3G internet now available at Mt Everest base camp

A Nepalese firm has successfully brought high speed 3G internet services to Mount Everest's base camp.

The private telecoms company launched the world's highest 3G service this week.

Wi-Fi going underground

The news follows earlier news that you can now get Wi-Fi underground on London's tube.

For those that used to celebrate those contemplative moments of disconnection from the matrix, it increasingly seems that nowhere is safe anymore!

Still, while commuters busily emailing away on the northern line might be some people's idea of a whole new type of hell, the 3G service at the top of Everest may well help to save lives.

The installation should be invaluable to assist the tens of thousands of mountain climbers and trekkers who visit Everest region in Nepal's Solukhumbu district every year.

Massive investment in Nepal's mobile networks

Nepali telecom company Ncell is the firm responsible for the new service, 80 per cent owned by Nordics telecoms giant TeliaSonera.

"This achievement is as mighty as the altitude as 3G high speed internet will bring faster, more affordable telecommunication services to the people living in the Khumbu Valley, trekkers, and climbers alike," said Lars Nyberg, chief of Nordic telecoms firm TeliaSonera.

Ncell chief Pasi Koistinen added, speaking at the launch of the new 3G service: "Today we made the (world's) highest video call from Mount Everest," - a VoIP call made from an astounding 5,300 meters (17,388 feet) up.

Ncell said TeliaSonera plans to spend over $100 million to expand its facilities in in 2011, with the aim of providing mobile coverage to over 90 per cent of the population.

Via Reuters