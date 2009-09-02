10 most embarrassing Twitter meltdowns

Twitter sure has had its moments. And with ever-increasing numbers of celebs and celeb-watchers tweeting their lives away, the number of arguments, vulgar behaviour and people losing the plot has reached epic proportions.

Here we look at 10 of the best Twitter meltdowns. Or 10 of the worst, depending on your point of view. Got some other favourites? Tell us in the comments.

1. Perez Hilton vs Will.I.Am

Hilton usually snorts up celebrity gossip like a vacuum cleaner but in June, he was the subject of the goss. After an awards ceremony in Toronto, Perez tweeted that he had been attacked by Black Eyed Pea Will.I.Am and his bodyguards, that he was bleeding and needed to file a police report.

Within minutes Will.I.Am opened a Twitter account to retort: "i just made a twitter account because it isn't cool for someone to blame you and blast you with lies…" following up with "this is dude is crazy... he will go to any length to get press... wow...!!!!" Both then posted videos on their websites with wildly differing views of the events.

2. Darren Bent goes north

Epitomising the nomadic, egotistical and disloyal nature of the modern footballer, Tottenham Hotspur player Bent was determined to engineer a move north to Sunderland this summer.

"Seriously getting pissed off now," he wrote. "Why can't anything be simple. It's so frustrating hanging round doing jack shit."

Then he hit out at Spurs chairman Daniel Levy in a particularly eloquent tweet. "Do I wanna go Hull City NO. Do I wanna go stoke NO do I wanna go sunderland YES so stop fucking around levy." Nice. Sadly, he got his way but his Twitter account is no more.

3. Fry goes off on BlackBerry

Apple-loving Stephen Fry loves Apple. He really does. And its iPhone. But he HATED the BlackBerry Storm WITH A PASSION. And no, he wasn't talking about the lack of Wi-Fi.

"Been playing with the BB Storm. Shockingly bad. I mean embarrassingly awful. Such a disappointment. Rushed out unfinished. What a pity." Oops. But there was more. "Problems are terrible lag: inaccurate t'screen, awful, slow and fiddly text input. I SO wanted to like it... iPhone killer? Ha!"

It's not all that bad, though: thankfully Storm 2 will pack Wi-Fi.

4. Gail Porter's relationship woes

Poor Gail was left by boyfriend of three years James Lloyd after which she posted a succession of sad tweets including commenting on her teary times and her boyfriend closing his Facebook account to shut her out. She then hit out at him and former husband Dan Hipgrave. Poor Gail.

5. Demi Moore's husband in relationship faux pas

What was he thinking? (Although it was great for the rest of us.) Ashton Kutcher posted a picture of Demi's rear end as she bent over in a bikini, saying "shhh don't tell wifey."

He had previously tweeted "watching my wife steam my suit while wearing a bikini. I love God!" Moore, who has nearly two million followers, retorted "He is such a sneak and while I was steaming his suit too!" In private, please people.