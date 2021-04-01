How to watch United States of Al on Paramount Plus from anywhere

From Two and a Half Men, to Grace Under Fire and The Big Bang Theory, writer Chuck Lorre has been responsible for some of TV's biggest hits, but his new show looks to break new sitcom ground.

Read on as we explain how to watch United States of Al online - stream it exclusively on Paramount Plus, where a free 30-day trial is on offer.

The show revolves around the friendship between Riley (Parker Young), a former Marine attempting to adjust to civilian life outside of the service, and Awalmir, aka Al (Adhir Kalyan), his unit's Afghan interpreter who has just arrived to start a new life in America.

Alongside Lorre, The Big Bang Theory's David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari are also onboard as writers.

While the show has been praised for breaking representation barriers on network TV, with actors of Afghan descent as well as writers who are Afghan and veterans, the recently released trailer for the show came under fire, with much of the criticism focused on the fact that Kalyan is not Afghan but plays one in the show.

Executive producer Reza Aslan has nevertheless urged viewers to "speak from facts, not feelings" and wait until they see the show before coming to an opinion.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch United States of Al online - stream every new episode of the comedy on Paramount Plus from anywhere.

How to watch United States of Al from outside your country

For those of you abroad when United States of Al lands, you’ll be unable to watch the new comedy series due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream United States of Al online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch United States of Al from abroad

How to watch United States of Al FREE on Paramount Plus in the US

United States of Al will be available to watch on the newly rebranded Paramount Plus streaming service in the US. United States of Al airs on Thursday, April 1, with new episodes being released on a weekly basis. Formerly known as CBS All Access, a subscription to the great-value Paramount Plus can be had from just $5.99 a month - and better still, you can get a FREE 30-day Paramount Plus trial right now. The service features new originals and is home to TV shows from the Star Trek franchise, not to mention the obvious place to watch the Rugrats 2021 revival, Frasier's return, and the best of CBS's live sports action without having to splash out on pricey cable. United States of Al will also be shown on linear TV channel CBS on Thursdays at 8.31 pm ET/PT. That also means that cord cutters can watch the show with a number of over-the-top services. We recommend FuboTV, as it's one of the few providers with a deal allowing it to broadcast the network's CBS stable of channels, just as you'd get with cable. It's a complete cable replacement service, with its entry-level family plan costing $64.99 a month for over 120 channels including the CBS family - and based on our latest testing, Americans abroad will find it works well with our recommended No. 1 VPN, so they can watch it from anywhere. Alternatively, AT&T TV Now and its $55-per-month Plus plan will give you access to over 45 live TV channels including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC and NBC. Outside of the US? Residents of the country can take the same subscription services they pay for at home with them wherever they are - all you need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch United States of Al online in Canada

Canadians wanting to stream United States of Al should find it pretty straightforward. Canadian terrestrial TV network Global TV will be airing the show in tandem with US audiences every Thursday at 8pm ET/PT. Global also offers a slick online streaming platform. You have to verify your details to sign-up, but provided you can do that, you can watch new episodes of United States of Al absolutely free in Canada. Can't watch Global TV as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restriction? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you would at home.

Can I watch United States of Al in the UK?

There's currently no confirmed broadcaster for the show unfortunately in the UK. With Chuck Lorre's name attached, the high-profile show will likely get shown on a major UK TV station at some point. If you can't wait, the only alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

How to watch United States of Al in Australia

It's a similar story in Australia, with no word on when any broadcaster Down Under will be showing the new comedy show.

