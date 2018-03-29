Honor 7A render leak shows tall display, dual rear camera

The Huawei subsidiary, Honor, might have another budget smartphone on the way but in the meanwhile, the design and specifications of the Honor 7A have been leaked on Slashleaks .

The leak shows a render of the new Honor smartphone with an impressive tall display with 1440x720 resolution but a micro USB charging port, which is behind the times. A USB type C port gives faster transfer speeds and better throughput capabilities.

The Honor 7A doesn’t feature a fingerprint sensor, which probably means that the phone will use facial authentication for unlocking the device along with the usual PIN, pattern and swipe options.

The dual rear camera has a 13MP primary sensor and a secondary 2MP sensor. The front camera, on the other hand, has an 8MP sensor for selfies.

The smartphone runs on the Snapdragon 430 paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage featuring Android Oreo 8.0 with the EMUI 8.0 layered on top. It’s uncertain from the render whether the memory will be expandable or if the device with employ a microSD card slot.

The Honor 7A is powered by a 3,000mAh battery, which is underwhelming but battery life will ultimately depend on the phone’s performance.