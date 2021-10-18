Honda’s electric scooters to launch in India next year

Honda finally plans to go electric in India. Will the PCX be its first EV for the Indian market?

When it comes to electric scooters, Ola has not only shattered records but has also highlighted the fact that people are willing to change their habits with time. After all, purchasing a two-wheeler has always remained one of the most sensitive topics of discussion across all the middle-class families in the country.

The new-age startups like Ather, Simple and Ola are making their presence felt with their innovative zero-emission vehicles, conventional two-wheeler companies like Bajaj and Honda have lagged far behind. Though Bajaj has already launched an electric scooter, its availability and pricing have remained a matter of concern, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has been missing from the scene altogether.

Now in an interview given to Economic Times, HMSI president Atsushi Ogata has stated that the customers will be “able to see an actual HMSI EV product within the next financial year”. He stated that the company has been examining the market of electric two-wheelers in the country already.

While HMSI’s president stopped short of sharing out key details of the upcoming electric scooter, the fact that Honda is planning to launch the scooter next year could mean a lot to the end consumers. For those unaware, Honda’s Activa petrol-powered scooter is among the most sold two-wheelers in the country.

Why is Honda’s electric scooter important for India?

Honda or HMSI is an Indian subsidiary of the Japanese Honda Motor Company Limited and has been operating in India since 1999. Apart from scooters, it also manufactures motorcycles and cars in India and is one of the most trusted vehicle brands in the country.

The fact that the company has been a market leader for many years and has got a wide network of dealers and service centres, gives it a distinct advantage over the competition. Further, it is a brand that consumers know very well – which can be critically important in the faster adoption of EVs.

Additionally, HSMI is better positioned than most new-age startups when it comes to both infrastructure and understanding consumers requirements. Since it already has the supply chain partners in place, it may even be in a position to export battery-operated two-wheelers from the country.

The company seems to be also looking to develop a Mobile Power Pack – a unique removable battery pack that can power scooters, bikes and even e-rickshaws. Once achieved, this could also offer portability to consumers who do not have an option to set up charging points next to the scooter in the parking space.

Even LML is eyeing a comeback!

EVs are not only supposed to help improve the environment, but the growing interest in these new-age vehicles may also inspire an iconic brand from the 80s-90s to re-charge and revive.

LML - once a household name in the Indian two-wheeler market is planning to stage a comeback. Known for its Vespa lineup of scooters, LML quit the two-wheeler market in 2018 after it filed for insolvency, however, according to its CEO and MD Yogesh Bhatia, the company has plans to come up with mid-range electric two-wheelers with a removable battery.

While Bhatia did not share the exact details about the scooter, nor did he reveal anything about the company’s funding but has stated that the company plans to relaunch itself as a brand with a “modern outlook” and plans to focus on “Reliability and value-for-money.”