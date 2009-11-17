Paramount outs limited edition Transformers and Star Trek USBs

Paramount has announced two limited edition USB keys which come packing the company's two biggest blockbusters of the year – Star Trek and Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen.

Taking the humble USB and completely pimping it out in either a Bumble Bee design (for the Transformers nuts) or a Star Trek-style badge, the two special edition 4GB USB sticks house the movies in DivX format, so you can burn them on to DVD if you so wish.

USB the key

If you don't fancy burning the movies to disc, then you can plug the USBs into a DivX-friendly device in the home (Blu-ray player, console, TV etc) then play the movies that way.

If all else fails you can plug the USB into a Mac or PC and watch the films from there.

There are only 20,000 of each of the products available, so Paramount is hoping the devices will become a collector's item.

Both the Star Trek Starfleet Insignia 4GB USB and the Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen Autobot 4GB USB are available from Play.com 30 November for £19.99.